Home
/
Chino, CA
/
8326 EDGEWOOD STREET
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8326 EDGEWOOD STREET
8326 Edgewood Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8326 Edgewood Street, Chino, CA 91708
Amenities
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN PRESERVE - LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PRESERVE COMMUNITES. 4 BEDROOM (1 BEDROOM DOWN STAIRS) 3.5 BATHROOM. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL, PARK,AND TENNIS COURT.
Call Oliver Young For Showing (909)240-1434
(RLNE4781163)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET have any available units?
8326 EDGEWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chino, CA
.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chino Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET have?
Some of 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8326 EDGEWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET has a pool.
Does 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8326 EDGEWOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
