7447 Jutland Lane

Charming, brand new, 4 beds, 3-baths single-family home in a serene neighborhood in Chino.
The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floors, as well as numerous windows with blinds for privacy. The bright and open-plan kitchen with an island is equipped with glossy granite countertops, cabinets/drawers offer plenty of storage, and appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The well-lit bedrooms are relaxing and perfect for unwinding. The bathrooms have a shower stall with clear glass doors, a bathtub, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets.
The exterior features a detached garage and a yard. Enjoy amenities such as the swimming pool, basketball court, and playground. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed. Smoking is prohibited.
Small pets under 50 lbs. are welcome with a pet deposit of $1000/cat or dog, $500/goldfish fish, guinea pigs, etc.
Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, and landscaping. Landlords responsibilities are HOA Fees.
Nearby Parks: Nature Retreat Park, Secret Garden Park, Garden Park, and West Meridian park.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
