7447 Jutland Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage internet access

Charming, brand new, 4 beds, 3-baths single-family home in a serene neighborhood in Chino.



The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floors, as well as numerous windows with blinds for privacy. The bright and open-plan kitchen with an island is equipped with glossy granite countertops, cabinets/drawers offer plenty of storage, and appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The well-lit bedrooms are relaxing and perfect for unwinding. The bathrooms have a shower stall with clear glass doors, a bathtub, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets.



The exterior features a detached garage and a yard. Enjoy amenities such as the swimming pool, basketball court, and playground. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed. Smoking is prohibited.



Small pets under 50 lbs. are welcome with a pet deposit of $1000/cat or dog, $500/goldfish fish, guinea pigs, etc.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, and landscaping. Landlords responsibilities are HOA Fees.



Nearby Parks: Nature Retreat Park, Secret Garden Park, Garden Park, and West Meridian park.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



