Chino, CA
7447 Jutland Lane
7447 Jutland Lane

7447 Jutland Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7447 Jutland Ln, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, brand new, 4 beds, 3-baths single-family home in a serene neighborhood in Chino.

The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floors, as well as numerous windows with blinds for privacy. The bright and open-plan kitchen with an island is equipped with glossy granite countertops, cabinets/drawers offer plenty of storage, and appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The well-lit bedrooms are relaxing and perfect for unwinding. The bathrooms have a shower stall with clear glass doors, a bathtub, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets.

The exterior features a detached garage and a yard. Enjoy amenities such as the swimming pool, basketball court, and playground. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed. Smoking is prohibited.

Small pets under 50 lbs. are welcome with a pet deposit of $1000/cat or dog, $500/goldfish fish, guinea pigs, etc.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, and landscaping. Landlords responsibilities are HOA Fees.

Nearby Parks: Nature Retreat Park, Secret Garden Park, Garden Park, and West Meridian park.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5384265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7447 Jutland Lane have any available units?
7447 Jutland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 7447 Jutland Lane have?
Some of 7447 Jutland Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7447 Jutland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7447 Jutland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7447 Jutland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7447 Jutland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7447 Jutland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7447 Jutland Lane offers parking.
Does 7447 Jutland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7447 Jutland Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7447 Jutland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7447 Jutland Lane has a pool.
Does 7447 Jutland Lane have accessible units?
No, 7447 Jutland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7447 Jutland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7447 Jutland Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
