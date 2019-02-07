All apartments in Chino
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

7012 Silverado St

7012 Silverado St · No Longer Available
Location

7012 Silverado St, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful brand new home in the Stone brook Community in Chino by Century Communities. The home offers 5 bedrooms (one with full bath downstairs), 3 bath and 2 car garage, large gourmet kitchen , Separate eating area, big island, Big Master suite, Master Bathroom has a separate tub and shower,Large walk in closet and dual sinks, separate laundry room with cabinets , tank-less water heater. Stone brook affords a Private Community Swim Club,Walk to shopping centers, bank, fast food,great school district, and minutes to LA County line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 Silverado St have any available units?
7012 Silverado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 7012 Silverado St have?
Some of 7012 Silverado St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 Silverado St currently offering any rent specials?
7012 Silverado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 Silverado St pet-friendly?
No, 7012 Silverado St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 7012 Silverado St offer parking?
Yes, 7012 Silverado St offers parking.
Does 7012 Silverado St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 Silverado St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 Silverado St have a pool?
Yes, 7012 Silverado St has a pool.
Does 7012 Silverado St have accessible units?
No, 7012 Silverado St does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 Silverado St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7012 Silverado St does not have units with dishwashers.

