6998 Silverado St

Beautiful brand new home in the Stone brook Community in Chino by Century Communities. The home offers 4 bedrooms (one with full bath downstairs), 3 bath, big Loft and 2 car garage, Great room, large gourmet kitchen , Separate eating area, big island, Whirlpool stainless steel Range Dishwasher Microwave. Big Master suite, Master Bathroom has a separate tub and shower,Large walk in closet and dual sinks, separate laundry room with cabinets , tank-less water heater. Stone brook affords a Private Community Swim Club,Walk to shopping centers, bank, fast food,great school district, and minutes to LA County line.