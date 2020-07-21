All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 6690 Meadowlark Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
6690 Meadowlark Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

6690 Meadowlark Street

6690 Meadowlark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6690 Meadowlark Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Turn key,ready to move in ,close to fwy 60 and 71 .close to shopping plaza,restaurant.
Open and bright floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6690 Meadowlark Street have any available units?
6690 Meadowlark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 6690 Meadowlark Street currently offering any rent specials?
6690 Meadowlark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6690 Meadowlark Street pet-friendly?
No, 6690 Meadowlark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6690 Meadowlark Street offer parking?
No, 6690 Meadowlark Street does not offer parking.
Does 6690 Meadowlark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6690 Meadowlark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6690 Meadowlark Street have a pool?
No, 6690 Meadowlark Street does not have a pool.
Does 6690 Meadowlark Street have accessible units?
No, 6690 Meadowlark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6690 Meadowlark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6690 Meadowlark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6690 Meadowlark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6690 Meadowlark Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChino 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside