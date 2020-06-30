All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 6665 Youngstown Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
6665 Youngstown Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

6665 Youngstown Street

6665 Youngstown Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6665 Youngstown Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6665 Youngstown Street have any available units?
6665 Youngstown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6665 Youngstown Street have?
Some of 6665 Youngstown Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6665 Youngstown Street currently offering any rent specials?
6665 Youngstown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6665 Youngstown Street pet-friendly?
No, 6665 Youngstown Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6665 Youngstown Street offer parking?
Yes, 6665 Youngstown Street offers parking.
Does 6665 Youngstown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6665 Youngstown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6665 Youngstown Street have a pool?
No, 6665 Youngstown Street does not have a pool.
Does 6665 Youngstown Street have accessible units?
No, 6665 Youngstown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6665 Youngstown Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6665 Youngstown Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside