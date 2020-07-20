All apartments in Chino
6625 Youngstown Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

6625 Youngstown Street

6625 Youngstown Street · No Longer Available
Location

6625 Youngstown Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This beautiful home is located at the highly desirable College Park community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 Youngstown Street have any available units?
6625 Youngstown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 6625 Youngstown Street currently offering any rent specials?
6625 Youngstown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 Youngstown Street pet-friendly?
No, 6625 Youngstown Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6625 Youngstown Street offer parking?
No, 6625 Youngstown Street does not offer parking.
Does 6625 Youngstown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6625 Youngstown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 Youngstown Street have a pool?
No, 6625 Youngstown Street does not have a pool.
Does 6625 Youngstown Street have accessible units?
No, 6625 Youngstown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 Youngstown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6625 Youngstown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6625 Youngstown Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6625 Youngstown Street does not have units with air conditioning.
