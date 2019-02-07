Rent Calculator
6351 Riverside Dr 45
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM
1 of 1
6351 Riverside Dr 45
6351 Riverside Drive
·
Location
6351 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA 91710
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
Unit 45 Available 09/01/19 Recently refurbished Condo in a great location. - Property Id: 136047
Beautiful Condo, new flooring and paint. With great location
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136047p
Property Id 136047
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5018219)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6351 Riverside Dr 45 have any available units?
6351 Riverside Dr 45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chino, CA
.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chino Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6351 Riverside Dr 45 have?
Some of 6351 Riverside Dr 45's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6351 Riverside Dr 45 currently offering any rent specials?
6351 Riverside Dr 45 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6351 Riverside Dr 45 pet-friendly?
No, 6351 Riverside Dr 45 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chino
.
Does 6351 Riverside Dr 45 offer parking?
No, 6351 Riverside Dr 45 does not offer parking.
Does 6351 Riverside Dr 45 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6351 Riverside Dr 45 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6351 Riverside Dr 45 have a pool?
No, 6351 Riverside Dr 45 does not have a pool.
Does 6351 Riverside Dr 45 have accessible units?
No, 6351 Riverside Dr 45 does not have accessible units.
Does 6351 Riverside Dr 45 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6351 Riverside Dr 45 has units with dishwashers.
