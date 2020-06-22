All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 4251 Lombardy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
4251 Lombardy Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

4251 Lombardy Street

4251 Lombardy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4251 Lombardy Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Turn key,close to fwy 60,open floor paln

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 Lombardy Street have any available units?
4251 Lombardy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 4251 Lombardy Street currently offering any rent specials?
4251 Lombardy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 Lombardy Street pet-friendly?
No, 4251 Lombardy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 4251 Lombardy Street offer parking?
No, 4251 Lombardy Street does not offer parking.
Does 4251 Lombardy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 Lombardy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 Lombardy Street have a pool?
No, 4251 Lombardy Street does not have a pool.
Does 4251 Lombardy Street have accessible units?
No, 4251 Lombardy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 Lombardy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4251 Lombardy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4251 Lombardy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4251 Lombardy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside