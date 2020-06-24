3927 Lupe Court

Amenities
This 2 story house has wood and tile floors along with some carpet on the top floor, great wet bar, good size kitchen and dining area. Lots of room. 2 car garage. Overall very spacious. Near shops, freeways, public transportation, restaurants and much more. will consider cat and small to medium dog.
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
*No Section 8
For further information call the office
(562)908-1415
Property:
3927 Lupe St.
Chino, CA 91710
Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
To apply go to our website and fill out the application online. Go to the web page click on vacancies, look for the correct address and click apply.
Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.