All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 3927 Lupe Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
3927 Lupe Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3927 Lupe Court

3927 Lupe Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3927 Lupe Ct, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 story house has wood and tile floors along with some carpet on the top floor, great wet bar, good size kitchen and dining area. Lots of room. 2 car garage. Overall very spacious. Near shops, freeways, public transportation, restaurants and much more. will consider cat and small to medium dog.

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

*No Section 8

For further information call the office
(562)908-1415

Property:
3927 Lupe St.
Chino, CA 91710

Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
To apply go to our website and fill out the application online. Go to the web page click on vacancies, look for the correct address and click apply.

Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 Lupe Court have any available units?
3927 Lupe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 3927 Lupe Court currently offering any rent specials?
3927 Lupe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 Lupe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3927 Lupe Court is pet friendly.
Does 3927 Lupe Court offer parking?
Yes, 3927 Lupe Court offers parking.
Does 3927 Lupe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 Lupe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 Lupe Court have a pool?
No, 3927 Lupe Court does not have a pool.
Does 3927 Lupe Court have accessible units?
No, 3927 Lupe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 Lupe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3927 Lupe Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3927 Lupe Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3927 Lupe Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside