3927 Lupe Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2 story house has wood and tile floors along with some carpet on the top floor, great wet bar, good size kitchen and dining area. Lots of room. 2 car garage. Overall very spacious. Near shops, freeways, public transportation, restaurants and much more. will consider cat and small to medium dog.



Rental Requirements:

Income requirement 2.5x more the rent

No prior rent collections

No prior evictions

Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current

Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18



*No Section 8



For further information call the office

(562)908-1415



Property:

3927 Lupe St.

Chino, CA 91710



Visit our website

www.primemgnt.com

To apply go to our website and fill out the application online. Go to the web page click on vacancies, look for the correct address and click apply.



Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.