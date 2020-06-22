16093 Condor Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Nestled in the jewel-of-Chino community of the Preserve is this beautiful 4-bedroom, 3 full-bathrooms corner lot single family

home! Boasting 2300+ square feet of living space with a large 2 car garage, this home has amazing potential for any new

tenants coming in. Downstairs has a full bathroom along with a spacious bedroom for any guests, in-laws, or potential

office/entertainment space. A s you enter through the front door, you are greeted by a gorgeous great room, with custom

laminate wood flooring, window shutters, recess lighting, and white kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops. Upstairs, you are

greeted with 3 more bedrooms, recently repainted for a more modern touch, with walk-in closets. If that wasn't enough, the

upstairs loft is the cherry on top to supplement the space available in the home for all of your entertainment or work needs.

A dditionally, tenants will have access to all of the amenities that the Preserve community offers, including pools, clubhouse

access, gym, parks, and more! This property truly is a shining gem among homes! Contact now to set a showing appointment!