Chino, CA
16093 Condor Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

16093 Condor Avenue

16093 Condor Ave · No Longer Available
Location

16093 Condor Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Nestled in the jewel-of-Chino community of the Preserve is this beautiful 4-bedroom, 3 full-bathrooms corner lot single family
home! Boasting 2300+ square feet of living space with a large 2 car garage, this home has amazing potential for any new
tenants coming in. Downstairs has a full bathroom along with a spacious bedroom for any guests, in-laws, or potential
office/entertainment space. A s you enter through the front door, you are greeted by a gorgeous great room, with custom
laminate wood flooring, window shutters, recess lighting, and white kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops. Upstairs, you are
greeted with 3 more bedrooms, recently repainted for a more modern touch, with walk-in closets. If that wasn't enough, the
upstairs loft is the cherry on top to supplement the space available in the home for all of your entertainment or work needs.
A dditionally, tenants will have access to all of the amenities that the Preserve community offers, including pools, clubhouse
access, gym, parks, and more! This property truly is a shining gem among homes! Contact now to set a showing appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16093 Condor Avenue have any available units?
16093 Condor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16093 Condor Avenue have?
Some of 16093 Condor Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16093 Condor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16093 Condor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16093 Condor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16093 Condor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 16093 Condor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16093 Condor Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16093 Condor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16093 Condor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16093 Condor Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16093 Condor Avenue has a pool.
Does 16093 Condor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16093 Condor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16093 Condor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16093 Condor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
