Chino, CA
16068 Huckleberry Avenue
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:08 PM

16068 Huckleberry Avenue

16068 Huckleberry Ave · No Longer Available
Location

16068 Huckleberry Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This brand new condo is situated in the The Preserve at Chino, a masterplanned community centered around community gardens, lush parks and award winning schools – Cal Aero Preserve Academy and Chino Hills High School. ( Directions : 71 fwy, exit Euclid, Right on Pine, Left on Hellman, Left on Bickmore, Right on Huckleberry). This new never lived condo comes with modern kitchen with upgraded energy efficient stainless steel appliances including, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. It comes with in-unit washer and dryer. Lavish bathrooms feature separate tub and shower and dual sink quartz counters. Ceiling fans with lights in all bedrooms. Ample storage including kitchen-island and spacious walk-in closets. Attached 2 car garage. House comes with pre –installed solar system giving resident a 20% discount on electricity bill. Resident get free access to state of the art recreational facilities like The Parkhouse and Gardenhouse which provide outstanding amenities including free 24/7 fitness center, Junior Olympic-size swimming pool, Children’s Wading pool, two relaxing spas, Event Lawn, outdoor pavilion, lighted tennis courts and shaded picnic seating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16068 Huckleberry Avenue have any available units?
16068 Huckleberry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16068 Huckleberry Avenue have?
Some of 16068 Huckleberry Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16068 Huckleberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16068 Huckleberry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16068 Huckleberry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16068 Huckleberry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 16068 Huckleberry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16068 Huckleberry Avenue offers parking.
Does 16068 Huckleberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16068 Huckleberry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16068 Huckleberry Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16068 Huckleberry Avenue has a pool.
Does 16068 Huckleberry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16068 Huckleberry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16068 Huckleberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16068 Huckleberry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
