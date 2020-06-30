All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 13 2020 at 8:26 AM

16027 moonflower ave

16027 Moonflower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16027 Moonflower Avenue, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1875; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2500.00; IMRID18925

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16027 moonflower ave have any available units?
16027 moonflower ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16027 moonflower ave have?
Some of 16027 moonflower ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16027 moonflower ave currently offering any rent specials?
16027 moonflower ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16027 moonflower ave pet-friendly?
No, 16027 moonflower ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 16027 moonflower ave offer parking?
Yes, 16027 moonflower ave offers parking.
Does 16027 moonflower ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16027 moonflower ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16027 moonflower ave have a pool?
Yes, 16027 moonflower ave has a pool.
Does 16027 moonflower ave have accessible units?
No, 16027 moonflower ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16027 moonflower ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16027 moonflower ave has units with dishwashers.

