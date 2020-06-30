Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
16027 moonflower ave
Last updated March 13 2020 at 8:26 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16027 moonflower ave
16027 Moonflower Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16027 Moonflower Avenue, Chino, CA 91708
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1875; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2500.00; IMRID18925
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16027 moonflower ave have any available units?
16027 moonflower ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chino, CA
.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chino Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16027 moonflower ave have?
Some of 16027 moonflower ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 16027 moonflower ave currently offering any rent specials?
16027 moonflower ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16027 moonflower ave pet-friendly?
No, 16027 moonflower ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chino
.
Does 16027 moonflower ave offer parking?
Yes, 16027 moonflower ave offers parking.
Does 16027 moonflower ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16027 moonflower ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16027 moonflower ave have a pool?
Yes, 16027 moonflower ave has a pool.
Does 16027 moonflower ave have accessible units?
No, 16027 moonflower ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16027 moonflower ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16027 moonflower ave has units with dishwashers.
