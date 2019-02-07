Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

15991 Nature Trail Available 09/01/19 Wonderful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms home in Chino! - Wonderful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms home in Chino. This home is in "The preserve"! 3200 Sqft... One bedroom and bathroom downstairs. A/C. Nice open floor plan. Gardener included in the rent. Two car garage with plenty of room for storage. Assoc. Pool & Spa! Beautiful backyard. Great neighborhood close to schools & shopping.



Must see please call today for further details and showing times.



Wethergage Management

949-380-1323



