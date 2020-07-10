All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 14363 Figueroa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
14363 Figueroa Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

14363 Figueroa Ave

14363 Figueroa Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14363 Figueroa Ln, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming two story open

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14363 Figueroa Ave have any available units?
14363 Figueroa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 14363 Figueroa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14363 Figueroa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14363 Figueroa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14363 Figueroa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 14363 Figueroa Ave offer parking?
No, 14363 Figueroa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14363 Figueroa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14363 Figueroa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14363 Figueroa Ave have a pool?
No, 14363 Figueroa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14363 Figueroa Ave have accessible units?
No, 14363 Figueroa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14363 Figueroa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14363 Figueroa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14363 Figueroa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14363 Figueroa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconyChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside