Chino, CA
13850 Cypress Avenue
13850 Cypress Avenue

Location

13850 Cypress Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3 car garage, formal living & dining rooms, family room with fireplace, covered patio and storage shed.
Call, text or email Don for showings.
909-224-4911
donsandyrealtors@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13850 Cypress Avenue have any available units?
13850 Cypress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 13850 Cypress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13850 Cypress Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13850 Cypress Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13850 Cypress Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13850 Cypress Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13850 Cypress Avenue offers parking.
Does 13850 Cypress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13850 Cypress Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13850 Cypress Avenue have a pool?
No, 13850 Cypress Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13850 Cypress Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13850 Cypress Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13850 Cypress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13850 Cypress Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13850 Cypress Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13850 Cypress Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

