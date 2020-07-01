Home features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3 car garage, formal living & dining rooms, family room with fireplace, covered patio and storage shed. Call, text or email Don for showings. 909-224-4911 donsandyrealtors@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13850 Cypress Avenue have any available units?
13850 Cypress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 13850 Cypress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13850 Cypress Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.