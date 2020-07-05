All apartments in Chino
13849 FARMHOUSE AVE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:22 PM

13849 FARMHOUSE AVE

13849 Farmhouse Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13849 Farmhouse Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a brand new house and looking for a long term tenant to rent the whole house. Please contact Sarah 9498610221.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE have any available units?
13849 FARMHOUSE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
13849 FARMHOUSE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE offer parking?
No, 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE have a pool?
No, 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE have accessible units?
No, 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13849 FARMHOUSE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

