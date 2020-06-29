All apartments in Chino
13819 Farmhouse Ave

13819 Farmhouse Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13819 Farmhouse Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Brand new community direction: GPS use chino state bro. Supermarket 6989 schaefer ave. Community is right behind the supermarket plaza. Beautiful brand new single family like PUD detached condo.home in the Stone brook Community with huge pool & SPA & BBQ in Chino by Century Communities. The house is located next to the Plaza where Stater Bros Grocery Store is the anchor tenant. The house has 1/2 bath downstairs and 3 bedrooms with all walk-in closets and 2 full baths upstairs. Spacious combo room for the convenience of daily family life. Brand new stainless kitchen appliances. Central cook island to provide big convenience for family members to enjoy their cooking. The house is equipped with a whole house fan to save energy during summers. Nicely designed bath rooms with modern faucets and counter tops. Clean and new carpet throughout the house. Walking distance to winning reward elementary school Edwin Rhodes, walking distance to Cyress Trails Park, walking distance to supermarket, bank, steak house, dentist, etc. Close to 83 and 60. Enjoy this sweet new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13819 Farmhouse Ave have any available units?
13819 Farmhouse Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13819 Farmhouse Ave have?
Some of 13819 Farmhouse Ave's amenities include new construction, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13819 Farmhouse Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13819 Farmhouse Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13819 Farmhouse Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13819 Farmhouse Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13819 Farmhouse Ave offer parking?
No, 13819 Farmhouse Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13819 Farmhouse Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13819 Farmhouse Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13819 Farmhouse Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13819 Farmhouse Ave has a pool.
Does 13819 Farmhouse Ave have accessible units?
No, 13819 Farmhouse Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13819 Farmhouse Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13819 Farmhouse Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
