Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:56 PM

13239 3rd Street

13239 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

13239 3rd Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Location near shopping malls , schools , freeways access. Quite neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13239 3rd Street have any available units?
13239 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 13239 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
13239 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13239 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 13239 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13239 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 13239 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 13239 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13239 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13239 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 13239 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 13239 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 13239 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13239 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13239 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13239 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13239 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
