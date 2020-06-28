13236 Murano Avenue

Amenities
The beautiful town home located in the highly desirable " Artisan Collection" Community has a large open floor plan. The home has wood laminate flooring throughout, granite counter top in kitchen with refrigerator included. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry with Washer/dryer included. This is a great family complex, good size 3 bedrooms upstairs and two car garage. Community amenities include pool, SPA and entertaining area. Very convenient location, easy to access 60 Freeway and shopping center on Euclid Ave.