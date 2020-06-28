13236 Murano Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

The beautiful town home located in the highly desirable " Artisan Collection" Community has a large open floor plan. The home has wood laminate flooring throughout, granite counter top in kitchen with refrigerator included. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry with Washer/dryer included. This is a great family complex, good size 3 bedrooms upstairs and two car garage. Community amenities include pool, SPA and entertaining area. Very convenient location, easy to access 60 Freeway and shopping center on Euclid Ave.