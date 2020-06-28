All apartments in Chino
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

13236 Murano Avenue

13236 Murano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13236 Murano Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
The beautiful town home located in the highly desirable " Artisan Collection" Community has a large open floor plan. The home has wood laminate flooring throughout, granite counter top in kitchen with refrigerator included. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry with Washer/dryer included. This is a great family complex, good size 3 bedrooms upstairs and two car garage. Community amenities include pool, SPA and entertaining area. Very convenient location, easy to access 60 Freeway and shopping center on Euclid Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13236 Murano Avenue have any available units?
13236 Murano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13236 Murano Avenue have?
Some of 13236 Murano Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13236 Murano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13236 Murano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13236 Murano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13236 Murano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13236 Murano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13236 Murano Avenue offers parking.
Does 13236 Murano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13236 Murano Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13236 Murano Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13236 Murano Avenue has a pool.
Does 13236 Murano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13236 Murano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13236 Murano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13236 Murano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
