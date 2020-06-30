13116 13th Street

Amenities

Located on a quiet neighborhood street yet close to everything in the city of Chino, this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house on a spacious lot is just waiting for you to call it Home.



Recently updated, this house features a brand new cool roof combined with central heating and air conditioning to keep you nice and toasty in the winter and cool and comfortable during the summers. Brand new vinyl flooring throughout combined with LED lighting and plantation shutters creates the perfect atmosphere for hosting friends and family or just relaxing at home. Spacious front and back yards provide plenty of room for the little ones to run around while you fire up that perfect outdoor BBQ you're planning to host for family and friends. Master Bedroom at the back of the house features separate entry, bathroom, and own heating & air conditioning unit making it a perfect workout room, office, nursery, or oasis for some quiet time. Come see this house you'll be proud to call home today as this opportunity won't last long.



Please note the following qualifications to apply:



1. Everyone over age 18 living at the property need to submit their own application along with copy of I.D. and verifiable source of income

2. Combined house hold income must be at least 2 times the monthly rent

3. Credit score for applicants must be 650 or above

4. No history of past evictions or bankruptcies.

5. 2 Years employment history

6. No section 8

7. No smoking