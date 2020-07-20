This adorable duplex rear unit is a 2 bed 1 bath with a large shared yard. Laminate wood floors, galley style kitchen, and rear yard with patio cover. The unit includes a shared 2 car garage space. Must see !! this one wont last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13049 10th Street have any available units?
13049 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 13049 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13049 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.