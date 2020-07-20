All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 13049 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
13049 10th Street
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

13049 10th Street

13049 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13049 10th Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable duplex rear unit is a 2 bed 1 bath with a large shared yard. Laminate wood floors, galley style kitchen, and rear yard with patio cover. The unit includes a shared 2 car garage space. Must see !! this one wont last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13049 10th Street have any available units?
13049 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 13049 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13049 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13049 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 13049 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13049 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 13049 10th Street offers parking.
Does 13049 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13049 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13049 10th Street have a pool?
No, 13049 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 13049 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 13049 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13049 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13049 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13049 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13049 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside