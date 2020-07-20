All apartments in Chino
Last updated June 13 2019 at 7:06 AM

12985 6th St

12985 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12985 6th Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Home has ample space great for a small family well ventilated great location shops are within less than five mile radius and fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12985 6th St have any available units?
12985 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12985 6th St have?
Some of 12985 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12985 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
12985 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12985 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12985 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 12985 6th St offer parking?
No, 12985 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 12985 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12985 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12985 6th St have a pool?
No, 12985 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 12985 6th St have accessible units?
No, 12985 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12985 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12985 6th St has units with dishwashers.
