12922 10th St - 12928

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is a cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom single story apartment located in Chino. The unit includes tile throughout and carpet in the bedroom. The kitchen has granite counter tops. The unit comes with a washer machine hookup, stove, and a parking space. Water and trash is paid. No pets please. BRE 01038838



Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent

$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over

1 application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant

Proof of renter's insurance required upon move in

In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying