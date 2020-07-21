All apartments in Chino
Last updated August 28 2019

12922 10th St - 12928

12922 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12922 10th Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom single story apartment located in Chino. The unit includes tile throughout and carpet in the bedroom. The kitchen has granite counter tops. The unit comes with a washer machine hookup, stove, and a parking space. Water and trash is paid. No pets please. BRE 01038838

Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant
Proof of renter's insurance required upon move in
In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12922 10th St - 12928 have any available units?
12922 10th St - 12928 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12922 10th St - 12928 have?
Some of 12922 10th St - 12928's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12922 10th St - 12928 currently offering any rent specials?
12922 10th St - 12928 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12922 10th St - 12928 pet-friendly?
No, 12922 10th St - 12928 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 12922 10th St - 12928 offer parking?
Yes, 12922 10th St - 12928 offers parking.
Does 12922 10th St - 12928 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12922 10th St - 12928 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12922 10th St - 12928 have a pool?
No, 12922 10th St - 12928 does not have a pool.
Does 12922 10th St - 12928 have accessible units?
No, 12922 10th St - 12928 does not have accessible units.
Does 12922 10th St - 12928 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12922 10th St - 12928 does not have units with dishwashers.
