Chino, CA
12836 12th St Unit 29
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

12836 12th St Unit 29

12836 12th St · No Longer Available
Location

12836 12th St, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Park Place HOA Rental - This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo located in Chino. It has a shared garage, a community pool and a laundry room on site. Water and Trash are included, tenant will be responsible for gas and electric. The qualifications are as follows:

1. Credit Must be good to excellent
2. No Section 8
3. Income must be verifiable.
4. Must make 3x amount of rent gross pay
5. No Evictions
6. No Bankruptcies in the past 2 years.
7. No Pets

It is $35 per application, and the application can be found here: http://www.personaltouchmgmt.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3867549)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 12836 12th St Unit 29 have any available units?
12836 12th St Unit 29 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 12836 12th St Unit 29 currently offering any rent specials?
12836 12th St Unit 29 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12836 12th St Unit 29 pet-friendly?
No, 12836 12th St Unit 29 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 12836 12th St Unit 29 offer parking?
Yes, 12836 12th St Unit 29 offers parking.
Does 12836 12th St Unit 29 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12836 12th St Unit 29 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12836 12th St Unit 29 have a pool?
Yes, 12836 12th St Unit 29 has a pool.
Does 12836 12th St Unit 29 have accessible units?
No, 12836 12th St Unit 29 does not have accessible units.
Does 12836 12th St Unit 29 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12836 12th St Unit 29 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12836 12th St Unit 29 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12836 12th St Unit 29 does not have units with air conditioning.
