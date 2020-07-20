12836 12th St Unit 29

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Park Place HOA Rental - This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo located in Chino. It has a shared garage, a community pool and a laundry room on site. Water and Trash are included, tenant will be responsible for gas and electric. The qualifications are as follows:



1. Credit Must be good to excellent

2. No Section 8

3. Income must be verifiable.

4. Must make 3x amount of rent gross pay

5. No Evictions

6. No Bankruptcies in the past 2 years.

7. No Pets



It is $35 per application, and the application can be found here: http://www.personaltouchmgmt.com/vacancies/



(RLNE3867549)