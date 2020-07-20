12836 12th St Unit 29

Amenities
Park Place HOA Rental - This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo located in Chino. It has a shared garage, a community pool and a laundry room on site. Water and Trash are included, tenant will be responsible for gas and electric. The qualifications are as follows:
1. Credit Must be good to excellent
2. No Section 8
3. Income must be verifiable.
4. Must make 3x amount of rent gross pay
5. No Evictions
6. No Bankruptcies in the past 2 years.
7. No Pets
It is $35 per application, and the application can be found here: http://www.personaltouchmgmt.com/vacancies/
(RLNE3867549)