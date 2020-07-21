All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 15 2020 at 8:11 PM

12687 Verdugo Avenue

12687 Verdugo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12687 Verdugo Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath turn key home features wood laminate flooring, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, 2 car attached garage, large landscaped front and rear yard. Rent includes gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12687 Verdugo Avenue have any available units?
12687 Verdugo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12687 Verdugo Avenue have?
Some of 12687 Verdugo Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12687 Verdugo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12687 Verdugo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12687 Verdugo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12687 Verdugo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 12687 Verdugo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12687 Verdugo Avenue offers parking.
Does 12687 Verdugo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12687 Verdugo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12687 Verdugo Avenue have a pool?
No, 12687 Verdugo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12687 Verdugo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12687 Verdugo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12687 Verdugo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12687 Verdugo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
