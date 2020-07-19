All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 12666 Monte Vista Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
12666 Monte Vista Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12666 Monte Vista Avenue

12666 Monte Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12666 Monte Vista Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled, single story 4 bedrooms 2 baths , new paint and new flooring through out the house, family room with fireplace,formal dining area,
fruit trees. plenty of parking space for several vehicles .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12666 Monte Vista Avenue have any available units?
12666 Monte Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 12666 Monte Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12666 Monte Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12666 Monte Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12666 Monte Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 12666 Monte Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12666 Monte Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 12666 Monte Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12666 Monte Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12666 Monte Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 12666 Monte Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12666 Monte Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12666 Monte Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12666 Monte Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12666 Monte Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12666 Monte Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12666 Monte Vista Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside