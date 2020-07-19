Remodeled, single story 4 bedrooms 2 baths , new paint and new flooring through out the house, family room with fireplace,formal dining area, fruit trees. plenty of parking space for several vehicles .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12666 Monte Vista Avenue have any available units?
12666 Monte Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 12666 Monte Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12666 Monte Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.