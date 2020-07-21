All apartments in Chino
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:59 AM

12635 Franklin Court

12635 Franklin Court · No Longer Available
Location

12635 Franklin Court, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
WALKING DISTANCE TO HIGH SCHOOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12635 Franklin Court have any available units?
12635 Franklin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 12635 Franklin Court currently offering any rent specials?
12635 Franklin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12635 Franklin Court pet-friendly?
No, 12635 Franklin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 12635 Franklin Court offer parking?
No, 12635 Franklin Court does not offer parking.
Does 12635 Franklin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12635 Franklin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12635 Franklin Court have a pool?
No, 12635 Franklin Court does not have a pool.
Does 12635 Franklin Court have accessible units?
No, 12635 Franklin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12635 Franklin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12635 Franklin Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12635 Franklin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12635 Franklin Court does not have units with air conditioning.
