11662 SOLAIRE Way

Newly build beautiful home is located at Montecito Place a chino new community. 4 bed room and 3 full bath, a bedroom and full bath included downstairs. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet apace. 3 bedrooms, laundry room and loft upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and large master bathroom offers dual sink vanity. The association amenities include pool, spa and BBQ area. Short drive with access to I-60 freeway. This property will be available on or after June 30, 2019.