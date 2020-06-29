All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 11611 CANTARA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
11611 CANTARA Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:11 PM

11611 CANTARA Drive

11611 Cantara Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11611 Cantara Dr, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful newly build home is located at Montecito Place in chino community. 4 bed room and 3 full bath, one bedroom and full bath and den included downstairs. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet spaces. 3 bedrooms, laundry room and den upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and large master bathroom offers dual sink vanity. The association amenities include pool, spa and BBQ area. Short drive with access to I-60 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11611 CANTARA Drive have any available units?
11611 CANTARA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 11611 CANTARA Drive have?
Some of 11611 CANTARA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11611 CANTARA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11611 CANTARA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11611 CANTARA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11611 CANTARA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 11611 CANTARA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11611 CANTARA Drive offers parking.
Does 11611 CANTARA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11611 CANTARA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11611 CANTARA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11611 CANTARA Drive has a pool.
Does 11611 CANTARA Drive have accessible units?
No, 11611 CANTARA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11611 CANTARA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11611 CANTARA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside