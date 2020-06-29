11611 CANTARA Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful newly build home is located at Montecito Place in chino community. 4 bed room and 3 full bath, one bedroom and full bath and den included downstairs. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet spaces. 3 bedrooms, laundry room and den upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and large master bathroom offers dual sink vanity. The association amenities include pool, spa and BBQ area. Short drive with access to I-60 freeway.