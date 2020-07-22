All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 11522 Cambria Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
11522 Cambria Court
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

11522 Cambria Court

11522 Cambria Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

11522 Cambria Ct, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lock box will be installed this Friday

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11522 Cambria Court have any available units?
11522 Cambria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 11522 Cambria Court currently offering any rent specials?
11522 Cambria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11522 Cambria Court pet-friendly?
No, 11522 Cambria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 11522 Cambria Court offer parking?
No, 11522 Cambria Court does not offer parking.
Does 11522 Cambria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11522 Cambria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11522 Cambria Court have a pool?
No, 11522 Cambria Court does not have a pool.
Does 11522 Cambria Court have accessible units?
No, 11522 Cambria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11522 Cambria Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11522 Cambria Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11522 Cambria Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11522 Cambria Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChino 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside