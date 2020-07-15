Sign Up
Chino Hills, CA
6658 Canterbury Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:36 AM


Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6658 Canterbury Drive
6658 Canterbury Drive

(626) 379-9118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
6658 Canterbury Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 204 · Avail. now
$1,850
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 2 Bedroom and 2 Baths condo in the upper level with one car direct accessed garage. All living spaces are one level upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 6658 Canterbury Drive have any available units?
6658 Canterbury Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chino Hills Rent Report
.
Is 6658 Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6658 Canterbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6658 Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6658 Canterbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chino Hills
.
Does 6658 Canterbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6658 Canterbury Drive offers parking.
Does 6658 Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6658 Canterbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6658 Canterbury Drive have a pool?
No, 6658 Canterbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6658 Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 6658 Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6658 Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6658 Canterbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6658 Canterbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6658 Canterbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
