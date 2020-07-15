All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:36 AM

6658 Canterbury Drive

6658 Canterbury Drive · (626) 379-9118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6658 Canterbury Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 2 Bedroom and 2 Baths condo in the upper level with one car direct accessed garage. All living spaces are one level upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6658 Canterbury Drive have any available units?
6658 Canterbury Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 6658 Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6658 Canterbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6658 Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6658 Canterbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 6658 Canterbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6658 Canterbury Drive offers parking.
Does 6658 Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6658 Canterbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6658 Canterbury Drive have a pool?
No, 6658 Canterbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6658 Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 6658 Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6658 Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6658 Canterbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6658 Canterbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6658 Canterbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

