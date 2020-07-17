All apartments in Chino Hills
6470 Via Del Rancho
6470 Via Del Rancho

6470 Via Del Rancho · (714) 396-8139
Location

6470 Via Del Rancho, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2244 sqft

Amenities

Large 2-Story, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Single Family Residence located close to freeways and shopping. Very neat and well maintained with new interior paint, new carpet, and mini blinds. Home has a formal Living room, Large dining area, family room with fireplace and large master suite with large master bath. Downstairs bedroom with full bath'and large 3 car attached garage. Home has a light neutral interior, and gets full sun exposure most of the day. Large front and back yards.
Great neighborhood!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6470 Via Del Rancho have any available units?
6470 Via Del Rancho has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 6470 Via Del Rancho currently offering any rent specials?
6470 Via Del Rancho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6470 Via Del Rancho pet-friendly?
No, 6470 Via Del Rancho is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 6470 Via Del Rancho offer parking?
Yes, 6470 Via Del Rancho offers parking.
Does 6470 Via Del Rancho have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6470 Via Del Rancho does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6470 Via Del Rancho have a pool?
No, 6470 Via Del Rancho does not have a pool.
Does 6470 Via Del Rancho have accessible units?
No, 6470 Via Del Rancho does not have accessible units.
Does 6470 Via Del Rancho have units with dishwashers?
No, 6470 Via Del Rancho does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6470 Via Del Rancho have units with air conditioning?
No, 6470 Via Del Rancho does not have units with air conditioning.
