6470 Via Del Rancho

Amenities

garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Large 2-Story, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Single Family Residence located close to freeways and shopping. Very neat and well maintained with new interior paint, new carpet, and mini blinds. Home has a formal Living room, Large dining area, family room with fireplace and large master suite with large master bath. Downstairs bedroom with full bath'and large 3 car attached garage. Home has a light neutral interior, and gets full sun exposure most of the day. Large front and back yards.

Great neighborhood!!