All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 5963 Meadowood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
5963 Meadowood Court
Last updated November 2 2019 at 4:05 PM

5963 Meadowood Court

5963 Meadowwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5963 Meadowwood Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to your new home in Chino Hills! This spacious 3 bedroom sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Butterfield Ranch area of Chino Hills. Inside you will find high cathedral-vaulted ceilings over an open-floor plan throughout the main floor featuring wood-laminate floors, separate family & living rooms, gas fireplace, and a climate controlled dedicated wine-closet! The kitchen has recently been fully remodeled and opens to both the family room and dining room! Venture upstairs to the bedrooms to find the master suite with an upgraded bathroom, a large loft area that serves well as a home office, and another upgraded bathroom. Back downstairs and out the rear slider, you will find a large backyard that the family will enjoy. Wonderful Butterfield Park is adjacent to the community. You will love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5963 Meadowood Court have any available units?
5963 Meadowood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5963 Meadowood Court have?
Some of 5963 Meadowood Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5963 Meadowood Court currently offering any rent specials?
5963 Meadowood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5963 Meadowood Court pet-friendly?
No, 5963 Meadowood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 5963 Meadowood Court offer parking?
No, 5963 Meadowood Court does not offer parking.
Does 5963 Meadowood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5963 Meadowood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5963 Meadowood Court have a pool?
No, 5963 Meadowood Court does not have a pool.
Does 5963 Meadowood Court have accessible units?
No, 5963 Meadowood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5963 Meadowood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5963 Meadowood Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles