5963 Meadowood Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to your new home in Chino Hills! This spacious 3 bedroom sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Butterfield Ranch area of Chino Hills. Inside you will find high cathedral-vaulted ceilings over an open-floor plan throughout the main floor featuring wood-laminate floors, separate family & living rooms, gas fireplace, and a climate controlled dedicated wine-closet! The kitchen has recently been fully remodeled and opens to both the family room and dining room! Venture upstairs to the bedrooms to find the master suite with an upgraded bathroom, a large loft area that serves well as a home office, and another upgraded bathroom. Back downstairs and out the rear slider, you will find a large backyard that the family will enjoy. Wonderful Butterfield Park is adjacent to the community. You will love living here!