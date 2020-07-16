Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 4926 Los Serranos Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
4926 Los Serranos Rd
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4926 Los Serranos Rd
4926 Los Serranos Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
4926 Los Serranos Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Small 3 bedroom house 1 bath, just remodeled new bathroom, flooring paint plumbing nice furniture, small closets no garage
(RLNE2775270)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4926 Los Serranos Rd have any available units?
4926 Los Serranos Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chino Hills, CA
.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chino Hills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4926 Los Serranos Rd have?
Some of 4926 Los Serranos Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4926 Los Serranos Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4926 Los Serranos Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 Los Serranos Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4926 Los Serranos Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chino Hills
.
Does 4926 Los Serranos Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4926 Los Serranos Rd offers parking.
Does 4926 Los Serranos Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4926 Los Serranos Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 Los Serranos Rd have a pool?
No, 4926 Los Serranos Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4926 Los Serranos Rd have accessible units?
No, 4926 Los Serranos Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 Los Serranos Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4926 Los Serranos Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Similar Pages
Chino Hills 1 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Hills Apartments with Balconies
Chino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Tustin, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Whittier, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Alhambra, CA
La Habra, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles