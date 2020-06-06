4 bedrooms house located at quiet area of Chino Hills. one bedroom and one full bath downstairs. Granite counter top and beautiful backyard. walking distance to elementary school and Ayala high school. Very convenient location. close to FWY 71 and 60.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3667 Ermine Drive have any available units?
3667 Ermine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.