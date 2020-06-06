All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 PM

3667 Ermine Drive

3667 Ermine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3667 Ermine Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
4 bedrooms house located at quiet area of Chino Hills. one bedroom and one full bath downstairs. Granite counter top and beautiful backyard. walking distance to elementary school and Ayala high school. Very convenient location. close to FWY 71 and 60.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3667 Ermine Drive have any available units?
3667 Ermine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 3667 Ermine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3667 Ermine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3667 Ermine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3667 Ermine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 3667 Ermine Drive offer parking?
No, 3667 Ermine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3667 Ermine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3667 Ermine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3667 Ermine Drive have a pool?
No, 3667 Ermine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3667 Ermine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3667 Ermine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3667 Ermine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3667 Ermine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3667 Ermine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3667 Ermine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
