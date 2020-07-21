3262 Oakleaf Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit hot tub

Situated on a corner lot along a Cul-de-sac in one of Chino Hills’ most desirable and sought after neighborhoods Village Oaks. Double height ceiling, New laminate floor throughout, tile in the kitchen and bath. Design layout maximizes use of space and provides free flow access to the Living, Dining, Kitchen, Family Room and Bedrooms. Private quarters - Master’s Bedroom and 3 other Bedrooms - are upstairs. Family Room with Fireplace, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar flows onto its adjoining Backyard Patio with Fire Pit and Above Ground Spa. Inherit the good vibes and good life this home brings! Convenient location, In close proximity to parks, recreation, hiking/ biking trails, award winning schools, shopping and dining, and beautiful upgrades! (BONUS: SOLAR SYSTEM INCLUDED, WILL SAVE YOU $100+ ON YOUR EDISON BILL)