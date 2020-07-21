All apartments in Chino Hills
Chino Hills, CA
3262 Oakleaf Court
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:50 AM

3262 Oakleaf Court

3262 Oakleaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

3262 Oakleaf Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
hot tub
Situated on a corner lot along a Cul-de-sac in one of Chino Hills’ most desirable and sought after neighborhoods Village Oaks. Double height ceiling, New laminate floor throughout, tile in the kitchen and bath. Design layout maximizes use of space and provides free flow access to the Living, Dining, Kitchen, Family Room and Bedrooms. Private quarters - Master’s Bedroom and 3 other Bedrooms - are upstairs. Family Room with Fireplace, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar flows onto its adjoining Backyard Patio with Fire Pit and Above Ground Spa. Inherit the good vibes and good life this home brings! Convenient location, In close proximity to parks, recreation, hiking/ biking trails, award winning schools, shopping and dining, and beautiful upgrades! (BONUS: SOLAR SYSTEM INCLUDED, WILL SAVE YOU $100+ ON YOUR EDISON BILL)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3262 Oakleaf Court have any available units?
3262 Oakleaf Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3262 Oakleaf Court have?
Some of 3262 Oakleaf Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3262 Oakleaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
3262 Oakleaf Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3262 Oakleaf Court pet-friendly?
No, 3262 Oakleaf Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 3262 Oakleaf Court offer parking?
No, 3262 Oakleaf Court does not offer parking.
Does 3262 Oakleaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3262 Oakleaf Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3262 Oakleaf Court have a pool?
No, 3262 Oakleaf Court does not have a pool.
Does 3262 Oakleaf Court have accessible units?
No, 3262 Oakleaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3262 Oakleaf Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3262 Oakleaf Court does not have units with dishwashers.
