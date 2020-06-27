All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 2888 Olympic View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
2888 Olympic View Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

2888 Olympic View Drive

2888 Olympic View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2888 Olympic View Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
Location + Amenities! Spacious home in highly sought after North Chino Hills neighborhood, this home is in move in condition! Double doors leading to foyer which opens up to the separate formal living and dinning rooms, open floor plan is ideal for entertainment with vaulted, soaring high ceilings. First floor also offers beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, high end stainless steel appliances, tray ceilings with recessed lighting and new laminate flooring through out. Kitchen opens to eating area just off the separate family room which features a fireplace and custom wet bar, you will also find a bedroom and full bathroom perfect for mother in law or office separate from the rest of the bedrooms which are located upstairs, and indoor laundry room. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including a very large master bedroom with very expansive master bathroom and huge walk in closet. Home also offers additional large family room upstairs which can be easily converted to additional bedroom if 5th bedroom is needed/wanted. Lots of space for your family! Tranquil back yard offers a sparkling pool and Jacuzzi, Koi-pond (currently no fish in it) with water fall feature, fire pit and fruit trees surround the property. Enough room to park your boat or RV on side of the house. Entertaining will be so easy and fun in this centrally located home close to lots of shopping and great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2888 Olympic View Drive have any available units?
2888 Olympic View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2888 Olympic View Drive have?
Some of 2888 Olympic View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2888 Olympic View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2888 Olympic View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2888 Olympic View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2888 Olympic View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2888 Olympic View Drive offer parking?
No, 2888 Olympic View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2888 Olympic View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2888 Olympic View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2888 Olympic View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2888 Olympic View Drive has a pool.
Does 2888 Olympic View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2888 Olympic View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2888 Olympic View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2888 Olympic View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles