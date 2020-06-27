2888 Olympic View Drive

Amenities

Location + Amenities! Spacious home in highly sought after North Chino Hills neighborhood, this home is in move in condition! Double doors leading to foyer which opens up to the separate formal living and dinning rooms, open floor plan is ideal for entertainment with vaulted, soaring high ceilings. First floor also offers beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, high end stainless steel appliances, tray ceilings with recessed lighting and new laminate flooring through out. Kitchen opens to eating area just off the separate family room which features a fireplace and custom wet bar, you will also find a bedroom and full bathroom perfect for mother in law or office separate from the rest of the bedrooms which are located upstairs, and indoor laundry room. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including a very large master bedroom with very expansive master bathroom and huge walk in closet. Home also offers additional large family room upstairs which can be easily converted to additional bedroom if 5th bedroom is needed/wanted. Lots of space for your family! Tranquil back yard offers a sparkling pool and Jacuzzi, Koi-pond (currently no fish in it) with water fall feature, fire pit and fruit trees surround the property. Enough room to park your boat or RV on side of the house. Entertaining will be so easy and fun in this centrally located home close to lots of shopping and great schools!