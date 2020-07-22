All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated April 10 2020 at 1:24 AM

2516 Sundial Drive

2516 Sundial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Sundial Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Sunset Townhouse in the heart of Chino Hills. Very convenient location, close to all the shopping centers and schools. Falls under best elementary, Junior High and High School of the Chino School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Sundial Drive have any available units?
2516 Sundial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Sundial Drive have?
Some of 2516 Sundial Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Sundial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Sundial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Sundial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Sundial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2516 Sundial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Sundial Drive offers parking.
Does 2516 Sundial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Sundial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Sundial Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2516 Sundial Drive has a pool.
Does 2516 Sundial Drive have accessible units?
No, 2516 Sundial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Sundial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 Sundial Drive has units with dishwashers.
