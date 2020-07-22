2028 Voyage Road

Amenities

Trumark Home located in Chino Hills with lots of upgrades. IMPRESSIVE INTERIOR: Full-overlay, raised -panel cabinetry in white thermofoil with chrome knobs; Quality Mohawk carpet in bedrooms, closets, and stairs. Contemporary recessed LED lighting in select locations. High-profile baseboards and casing. CULINARY RETREAT: Premium kitchen appliances including GE stainless steel four burner gas freestanding range/over, GE stainless steel microwave/hood combination, and GE stainless steel dishwasher. LUXURIOUS MASTER SUITE: Daltile subway ceramic tile shower surrounds, beautiful matte-finish cultured marble countertops with backsplash and undercount Kohler sink, enhanced mirror with beveled edges, and Moen faucets and showerhead in attractive polished chrome finish.

It is close to schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Must see.