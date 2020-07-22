All apartments in Chino Hills
2028 Voyage Road

Location

2028 Voyage Rd, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Trumark Home located in Chino Hills with lots of upgrades. IMPRESSIVE INTERIOR: Full-overlay, raised -panel cabinetry in white thermofoil with chrome knobs; Quality Mohawk carpet in bedrooms, closets, and stairs. Contemporary recessed LED lighting in select locations. High-profile baseboards and casing. CULINARY RETREAT: Premium kitchen appliances including GE stainless steel four burner gas freestanding range/over, GE stainless steel microwave/hood combination, and GE stainless steel dishwasher. LUXURIOUS MASTER SUITE: Daltile subway ceramic tile shower surrounds, beautiful matte-finish cultured marble countertops with backsplash and undercount Kohler sink, enhanced mirror with beveled edges, and Moen faucets and showerhead in attractive polished chrome finish.
It is close to schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Voyage Road have any available units?
2028 Voyage Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 Voyage Road have?
Some of 2028 Voyage Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Voyage Road currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Voyage Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Voyage Road pet-friendly?
No, 2028 Voyage Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2028 Voyage Road offer parking?
No, 2028 Voyage Road does not offer parking.
Does 2028 Voyage Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Voyage Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Voyage Road have a pool?
No, 2028 Voyage Road does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Voyage Road have accessible units?
No, 2028 Voyage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Voyage Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 Voyage Road has units with dishwashers.
