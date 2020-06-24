All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated July 28 2019 at 6:35 PM

17211 Penacova

17211 Penacova St · No Longer Available
Location

17211 Penacova St, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a brand new single family house in south chino hills community" Vila Borba". 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom and big nice backyard, moutain View. excellent schools. Very convenience to fwy and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17211 Penacova have any available units?
17211 Penacova doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 17211 Penacova currently offering any rent specials?
17211 Penacova is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17211 Penacova pet-friendly?
No, 17211 Penacova is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 17211 Penacova offer parking?
No, 17211 Penacova does not offer parking.
Does 17211 Penacova have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17211 Penacova does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17211 Penacova have a pool?
No, 17211 Penacova does not have a pool.
Does 17211 Penacova have accessible units?
No, 17211 Penacova does not have accessible units.
Does 17211 Penacova have units with dishwashers?
No, 17211 Penacova does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17211 Penacova have units with air conditioning?
No, 17211 Penacova does not have units with air conditioning.
