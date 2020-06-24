This is a brand new single family house in south chino hills community" Vila Borba". 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom and big nice backyard, moutain View. excellent schools. Very convenience to fwy and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17211 Penacova have any available units?
17211 Penacova doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.