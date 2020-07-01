Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

1676 VISTA DEL NORTE CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Welcome to Vista Del Norte! This spectacular home offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and over 2,700 square feet of living space. As you enter you will appreciate the high ceilings and spectacular windows with a view of the very private back yard. The kitchen is open to the living room which is completed by a cozy fireplace. One bedroom can also be found downstairs with an attached half bathroom. The laundry room can be found off the kitchen. Upstaris you will find a lovely loft area. The master bedroom is very spacious and offers a large double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet with closet organizer. Closet organizers can be found in every closet! Two more bedrooms can be found upstairs, one almost as large as the master. The second bath also offers a large double vanity. The backyard is spacious and very private as there is no neighbor in the back. The patio makes a perfect spot for entertaining. Dont wait! Located in the Chino Unified School District and close to shopping and freeways, this home is sure to rent quickly.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: Small dogs may be allowed. Submit photo with application. No cats.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5179414)