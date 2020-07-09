All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

16581 Cerulean

16581 Cerulean Court · No Longer Available
Location

16581 Cerulean Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16581 Cerulean have any available units?
16581 Cerulean doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 16581 Cerulean currently offering any rent specials?
16581 Cerulean is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16581 Cerulean pet-friendly?
No, 16581 Cerulean is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16581 Cerulean offer parking?
No, 16581 Cerulean does not offer parking.
Does 16581 Cerulean have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16581 Cerulean does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16581 Cerulean have a pool?
Yes, 16581 Cerulean has a pool.
Does 16581 Cerulean have accessible units?
No, 16581 Cerulean does not have accessible units.
Does 16581 Cerulean have units with dishwashers?
No, 16581 Cerulean does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16581 Cerulean have units with air conditioning?
No, 16581 Cerulean does not have units with air conditioning.

