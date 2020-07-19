16569 China Berry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Upgraded view home in highly desired neighborhood “PINEHURST HILLS” This home has 4 bedrooms with 3.5 Baths. Upgraded kitchen with Corian countertop, LED recessed lights, large walk-in pantry and laundry room. Refinished cabinets through out. Upgraded custom plantation wood shutters. Stoned mantel fireplace. Upgraded bathrooms with Quartz countertop. Professionally landscaped front & backyard. Entertaining back yard with water fountain, lattice covered patio, step up stone paved patio area, fruit tree and beautiful flower. Close to Awarding Winning Wickman Elementary School.