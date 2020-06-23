Rent Calculator
16360 starstone rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
16360 starstone rd.
16360 Starstone Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
16360 Starstone Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16360 starstone rd. have any available units?
16360 starstone rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chino Hills, CA
.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chino Hills Rent Report
.
Is 16360 starstone rd. currently offering any rent specials?
16360 starstone rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16360 starstone rd. pet-friendly?
No, 16360 starstone rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chino Hills
.
Does 16360 starstone rd. offer parking?
No, 16360 starstone rd. does not offer parking.
Does 16360 starstone rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16360 starstone rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16360 starstone rd. have a pool?
No, 16360 starstone rd. does not have a pool.
Does 16360 starstone rd. have accessible units?
No, 16360 starstone rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 16360 starstone rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16360 starstone rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16360 starstone rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16360 starstone rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
