All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 16025 Promontory.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
16025 Promontory
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

16025 Promontory

16025 Promontory Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16025 Promontory Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PANORAMIC CARRIAGE HILLS VIEW HOME. Very beautiful house locate at very quite area, Downstairs master bedroom with separate shower. Hardwood and tile flooring. Large open kitchen. Plantation wood shutters through out all downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16025 Promontory have any available units?
16025 Promontory doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 16025 Promontory currently offering any rent specials?
16025 Promontory is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16025 Promontory pet-friendly?
No, 16025 Promontory is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16025 Promontory offer parking?
No, 16025 Promontory does not offer parking.
Does 16025 Promontory have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16025 Promontory does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16025 Promontory have a pool?
No, 16025 Promontory does not have a pool.
Does 16025 Promontory have accessible units?
No, 16025 Promontory does not have accessible units.
Does 16025 Promontory have units with dishwashers?
No, 16025 Promontory does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16025 Promontory have units with air conditioning?
No, 16025 Promontory does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChino Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconiesChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles