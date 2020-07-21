PANORAMIC CARRIAGE HILLS VIEW HOME. Very beautiful house locate at very quite area, Downstairs master bedroom with separate shower. Hardwood and tile flooring. Large open kitchen. Plantation wood shutters through out all downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16025 Promontory have any available units?
16025 Promontory doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.