All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 15374 Monterey Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Chino Hills, CA
/
15374 Monterey Avenue
Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:12 AM
15374 Monterey Avenue
15374 Monterey Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
15374 Monterey Avenue, Chino Hills, CA 91709
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property amenities
Air Conditioning
Cats Allowed
Dryer
Flooring: Hardwood
Garage
Laundry: In Unit
Off Street Parking
Small Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15374 Monterey Avenue have any available units?
15374 Monterey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chino Hills, CA
.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chino Hills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15374 Monterey Avenue have?
Some of 15374 Monterey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15374 Monterey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15374 Monterey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15374 Monterey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15374 Monterey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15374 Monterey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15374 Monterey Avenue offers parking.
Does 15374 Monterey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15374 Monterey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15374 Monterey Avenue have a pool?
No, 15374 Monterey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15374 Monterey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15374 Monterey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15374 Monterey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15374 Monterey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
