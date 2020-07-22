All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated November 3 2019

15026 Orangewood Drive

15026 Orangewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15026 Orangewood Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

parking
pool
playground
range
Unit Amenities
range
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful spacious 1726 sq. feet with new interior paint, beautiful laminate flooring, open kitchen with nook area, re-furbished baths, open loft area, dining room, living room. Spotless and Move In Ready with 2.5 bathrooms 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, great planned unit development, near pool and playground. Large beautiful backyard. Easy access to 71 freeway, closing to shopping, schools in a thriving area of beautiful Chino Hills. Hurry Hurry Hurry! You contact listing agent Debbie Maggard direct at 909-636-6060

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

