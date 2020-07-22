15026 Orangewood Drive

Amenities

Beautiful spacious 1726 sq. feet with new interior paint, beautiful laminate flooring, open kitchen with nook area, re-furbished baths, open loft area, dining room, living room. Spotless and Move In Ready with 2.5 bathrooms 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, great planned unit development, near pool and playground. Large beautiful backyard. Easy access to 71 freeway, closing to shopping, schools in a thriving area of beautiful Chino Hills. Hurry Hurry Hurry! You contact listing agent Debbie Maggard direct at 909-636-6060