Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
13133 Le Parc
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

13133 Le Parc

13133 Le Parc Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13133 Le Parc Boulevard, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly remodeled Parc Place condo in North Chino Hills with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, fireplace, indoor laundry and outdoor patio space, perfect for watching the sunset over the hills. Open concept kitchen , living room and dining room also open up to a second-story bonus loft. Unit also includes a garage with remote entry. Relax in your community pool just steps from your front door! Park Place complex is conveniently located across from local shopping and restaurants including Costco, Lowes, & Ranch 99. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Water and garbage also included and paid by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13133 Le Parc have any available units?
13133 Le Parc doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 13133 Le Parc have?
Some of 13133 Le Parc's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13133 Le Parc currently offering any rent specials?
13133 Le Parc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13133 Le Parc pet-friendly?
No, 13133 Le Parc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 13133 Le Parc offer parking?
Yes, 13133 Le Parc offers parking.
Does 13133 Le Parc have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13133 Le Parc offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13133 Le Parc have a pool?
Yes, 13133 Le Parc has a pool.
Does 13133 Le Parc have accessible units?
No, 13133 Le Parc does not have accessible units.
Does 13133 Le Parc have units with dishwashers?
No, 13133 Le Parc does not have units with dishwashers.

