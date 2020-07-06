13133 Le Parc

Amenities

Newly remodeled Parc Place condo in North Chino Hills with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, fireplace, indoor laundry and outdoor patio space, perfect for watching the sunset over the hills. Open concept kitchen , living room and dining room also open up to a second-story bonus loft. Unit also includes a garage with remote entry. Relax in your community pool just steps from your front door! Park Place complex is conveniently located across from local shopping and restaurants including Costco, Lowes, & Ranch 99. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Water and garbage also included and paid by the landlord.