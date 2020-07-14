Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry green community online portal

Acacia Apartments in Chico was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant apartment homes provide carefree living with personalized service. We know your day to day can take it out of you so we offer online resources such as applying, lease signing, rent payment, work order requests, and community personalized community classifieds.



You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality. With our Chico central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, schools, jobs, shopping and recreation. With features such as huge apartment floor plans, a great location in a nice, quiet neighborhood, excellent schools, and friendly, professional management, you'll be living the good life at Acacia Apartments.



We look forward to hearing from you and hope to find the perfect Chico home for you, here at Acacia Apartment Homes where we specialize in your new home.