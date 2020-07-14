All apartments in Chico
Chico, CA
Acacia
Acacia

808 W 2nd Ave · (530) 482-6025
Location

808 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA 95926

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bed, 1 Bath

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed, 1.25 Bath

$1,300

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath

2 Bed, 1.25 Bath w/ Washer Dryer

$1,400

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Acacia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
green community
online portal
Acacia Apartments in Chico was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant apartment homes provide carefree living with personalized service. We know your day to day can take it out of you so we offer online resources such as applying, lease signing, rent payment, work order requests, and community personalized community classifieds.

You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality. With our Chico central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, schools, jobs, shopping and recreation. With features such as huge apartment floor plans, a great location in a nice, quiet neighborhood, excellent schools, and friendly, professional management, you'll be living the good life at Acacia Apartments.

We look forward to hearing from you and hope to find the perfect Chico home for you, here at Acacia Apartment Homes where we specialize in your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Renters Responsible for PG&E and RUBS; RUBS are an additional $45-50 depending on the floor plan (water, sewer, garbage)"
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions, weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot. Permit Required.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Acacia have any available units?
Acacia offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $975 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,300. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Acacia have?
Some of Acacia's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Acacia currently offering any rent specials?
Acacia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Acacia pet-friendly?
Yes, Acacia is pet friendly.
Does Acacia offer parking?
Yes, Acacia offers parking.
Does Acacia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Acacia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Acacia have a pool?
Yes, Acacia has a pool.
Does Acacia have accessible units?
Yes, Acacia has accessible units.
Does Acacia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Acacia has units with dishwashers.
Does Acacia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Acacia has units with air conditioning.
